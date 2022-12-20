New York City Councilman Erik Blottcher's office, home vandalized with hate speech

NEW YORK - New York City Councilman Erik Blottcher says vandals wrote hateful messages outside his office and home.

The councilman says he has been targeted over his support for drag queen story hours at public libraries.

"We're not going to be cowed, we're not going to be intimidated. I am more resolved than ever to stand up against this kind of hate and ignorance," Blottcher told CBS2.

This is outrageous. Completely outrageous.



Erik, you stand up for our city every single day and these cowardly bigots have no place here.



The NYPD said two people were arrested after somehow getting into Blottcher's building. Charges are pending.

Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that the incident was "completely outrageous," adding "these cowardly bigots have no place here."