New York City Council votes to expand year-round outdoor dining

The New York City Council voted Thursday to expand year-round outdoor dining.

Previously, only sidewalk cafes could operate in all seasons, while cafes on the street were open only from April through November, and then had to be taken down.

Following Thursday's vote, restaurant owners will be able to install weatherproofing to keep those roadway cafes open all year.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani supports the expansion.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin says it will increase revenue for restaurant owners.

"At the same time, we want to balance the comments and concerns that we've heard from communities across our city to ensure that any kind of sidewalk cafe or roadway dining is kept free of debris, or trash, or rats," Menin said.

Owners will face fines between $200 and $500 if outdoor dining structures violate sanitary conditions.

"Our members have advocated for years for an outdoor dining program that supports restaurants and bars, serves their neighborhoods and is practical for small businesses," the NYC Hospitality Alliance's Andrew Rigie and Robert Bookman said in a statement. "The Council continues to be a critical ally to restaurants and bars, which support nearly 280,000 jobs, generate $11.4 billion in wages and contribute approximately $28 billion in economic activity across the five boroughs. These changes demonstrate what can be achieved when policymakers listen to small businesses and work together on practical solutions."

"New Yorkers love dining outside, and outdoor seating makes our streets more vibrant while helping support the small businesses we cherish. Restricting roadway dining to a specific period was a hurdle that hurt restaurants' participation in the City's Dining Out NYC program, because many establishments couldn't easily store roadway setups during the offseason," DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said.