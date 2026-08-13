New York City Council takes aim at dog waste citywide

The New York City Council may soon make it easier for dog owners to clean up after their pets.

The City Council is holding a hearing Thursday on the SCOOP Act, a package of proposals that would install dog waste bag dispensers on public garbage cans. Other proposals under consideration include creating a new pilot program to compost dog waste gathered at dog runs, set up a new public education program on the importance of cleaning up after your dog, and more.

The moves come as 311 has received nearly 3,000 complaints related to dog waste citywide so far this year, including a significant spike after the lengthy, lingering snow pileups this winter.

To date this year, that includes:

897 complaints in Brooklyn

759 complaints in the Bronx

615 complaints in Manhattan

568 complaints in Queens

86 complaints on Staten Island

It's illegal not to pick up after your dog, and violators could face a $250 fine. Department of Sanitation officials have previously said enforcement is "notoriously difficult" because perpetrators have to be caught in the act.