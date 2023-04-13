New York City Council passes bill to ban sale of guinea pigs at pet stores
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers may soon no longer be able to buy guinea pigs.
The City Council passed a bill Wednesday banning their sale at pet stores.
Officials say a lot of people bought the animals during the pandemic, creating a breeding frenzy. Now, there are too many, and the majority are being returned.
The bill now heads to Mayor Eric Adams.
