The New York City Council is firing back at Amazon, which is warning customers that their delivery bill could go up because of proposed legislation.

The company claims if the Council passes the Delivery Protection Act, up to $5 could be added to each Amazon order.

The proposed bill would require Amazon to directly hire its employees, rather than rely on the third-party delivery companies it's used since 2018.

The bill is awaiting review by Council Speaker Julie Menin, who called Amazon's message to New Yorkers a "ploy."

"Amazon is a $3 trillion company, and they are trying to tell New Yorkers that they will charge consumers more if they are forced to adhere to basic regulations and worker protections," she said.

"If Jeff Bezos adds $5 to your order, it's not because of City Council's efforts to protect workers' rights and keep our streets safe. It's greed," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a post on X.

The bill's sponsor, Council Member Tiffany Caban, also blamed Amazon's boss.

"It's just Jeff Bezos trying to buy another mega-yacht on the backs of working class New York," Caban said.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, in part, "It's no secret that this legislation, as written, would threaten the livelihoods of more than 40 small delivery businesses we work with in New York City and the 5,000-plus New Yorkers they employ."

Bashar Yazgi, who owns Logistics Express, worries about how Amazon might react if the bill passes.

"They would consider leaving the New York market, the five boroughs, and what do you think is going to happen to us if that happens? The small businesses will completely go out of business," Yazgi said. "I don't want this bill to pass because one, my business, my company that I've invested hundreds and thousands of dollars into it, is going to be eliminated in a blink of an eye. The second thing is 180-plus employees are going to be out of a job."

Menin insists the bill would not wipe out any jobs.

"We are working on it in a way that will not impact the prices. It will protect workers without sacrificing jobs," she said.

But if the bill passes, some small businesses say they will see the city in court.

"We are going to take legal action against New York City Council," Yazgi said.

Menin is said to be open to modifying the bill, possibly by licensing warehouse operations instead of banning third-party deliveries.