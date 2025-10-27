Person of interest in random slashing spree in Brooklyn in custody, police say

New York City police have a person of interest in custody after a series of random slashings in Brooklyn.

Odyssey Head, 27, was arrested Sunday in Coney Island for allegedly breaking into a laundry room inside a building on New York Avenue, setting clothes on fire, and damaging the washer-dryer. But now he is considered a person of interest in the three slashings that occurred over the two days.

Head has four prior arrests including robbery and will remain in custody for questioning, according to police sources.

"I mean, he tried to kill me"

A 56-year-old victim declined to appear on camera or to give his name out of concern for his safety.

"I mean, he tried to kill me," he said.

The man told CBS News New York that he was attacked around 7 a.m. Sunday while walking on Newkirk Avenue. He said his attacker did not say anything to him before the slashing, and he was unable to get a look at him.

"It's like this guy came from nowhere ... hiding somewhere," the man said. "It's not like someone who asked me for money or a dollar, nothing."

He needed over a dozen stitches on his neck as a result of the attack.

"What I would say to the state is do your job. There's people that cannot be on the street like that," he said.

Additional random slashings

The two other slashing incidents happened Saturday morning, with one 53-year-old man receiving a gash to the left side of his face at the corner of Foster Avenue and New York Avenue. The other victim was a 37-year-old man who was slashed in the face on the Northbound Q platform at the Cortelyou Road station.

Both victims were taken to Kings County Hospital. They remain in stable condition. Their identities have not been released.