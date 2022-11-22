Watch CBS News
New York City Ballet to stage autism-friendly performance of "The Nutcracker"

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - The New York City Ballet is staging a very special performance of George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker." 

It's the classic story of a young girl who's transported to a magical land after her family's holiday party. 

The show has been delighting audiences for 65 years, but this Sunday will be the show's first-ever autism-friendly performance for children and adults. 

Lead autism consultant for the Theater Development Fund Becca Yuré spoke with CBS2's Cindy Hsu about it. 

Watch the interview in the video above, and learn more about the Theater Development Fund and its efforts by CLICKING HERE

