Over 1,000 coats handed out to children seeking asylum in New York City

NEW YORK -- The kindness of strangers is helping thousands of children in New York City stay warm this winter.

More than 1,000 coats were handed out to children who are seeking asylum.

The giveaway was held inside the Roosevelt Hotel humanitarian center, which is often the first stop for migrant families arriving in the city.

The city expects to help more than 6,000 children stay warm.

"As a primary care doctor and the father of two small kids at home, staying warm in the winter is our way of not only saying welcome to New York City but saying this is how we want to support you," said Ted Long, senior vice president of New York City Health and Hospitals.

"And you see the looks on their faces. You see them getting hot chocolate. You see their parents just having comfort by the fact that somebody cares about them," New York City Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom said.

The children's coat drive started on Sunday and continues through Friday.