Foul-smelling corpse flower expected to bloom soon at New York Botanical Garden in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- All eyes are on a smelly plant in Brooklyn that hasn't bloomed in four years.

The corpse flower at the New York Botanical Garden is preparing to bloom. It only lasts 24-36 hours.

The flower gets its nickname from the odor it releases once it blooms. It's described as similar to the smell of rotting meat.

The Botanical Garden expects the flower to bloom within the next week.

