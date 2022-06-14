New York Blood Center thankful for donations on World Blood Donor Day, but says supply remains low

NEW YORK -- Officials at the New York Blood Center say the facility hasn't recovered from the pandemic and that the blood supply is still low.

CBS2's Leah Mishkin has more on the need to donate on World Blood Donor Day.

Tasha Allen donates blood every three months, without fail.

"I try to give back to people that need help," Allen said.

The importance hits home. The grandmother of four says both her godsister and sister-in-law have needed blood transfusions in the past.

"After they gave birth, they lost a lot of blood," Allen said.

Just last month, her grandson was born early at 6 months, weighing 1.2 pounds. He needed blood transfusions and is now getting stronger by the day.

That kind of need is what brought people to Queens Borough Hall on Tuesday.

"There's a very bad shortage of blood right now due to the pandemic, so I try to do my part," donor Petra Ali said.

Andrea Cefarelli, New York Blood Center's Senior vice president, said the good news is they are almost back to the number of donations they were receiving before the pandemic hit. The problem is the need for blood is much greater now.

"There's a lot of pent-up need for surgeries and treatments people put off during the pandemic. We're just bobbing above the water," Cefarelli said.

Cefarelli said there should be a five-to-seven-day blood supply. It currently sits at around one to three and a half days for the greater New York area.

"The blood supply really dropped following the Memorial Day holiday. People start to take family vacations and travel," Cefarelli said.

Pre-COVID, she says, they would be able to share blood across the country to struggling places. But because the pandemic was a global issue, she says there's no surplus.

"And then in 10 days or so we're going to be heading to Fourth of July. People taking time for family and friends and travel," Cefarelli said.

Highlighting the importance of the donors.

Most people are eligible to donate unless they feel sick in any way. But there are temporary reasons you may not be able to give blood, like if you're on antibiotics or have had certain kinds of cancer. The best way to find out if you're eligible is to check New York Blood Center's website or stop by a blood drive.