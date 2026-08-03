New York Blood Center declares blood emergency, says shortage has become "dire"

The blood crisis is hitting New York City for the second time this summer.

The New York Blood Center has declared another blood emergency and is asking people to donate if they are able.

"Our blood supplies are at an all-time low since the COVID-19 pandemic," said Yadira Navarro with the New York Blood Center.

The center said that extreme heat, summer vacations, and fewer donors have led to the unprecedented shortage.

The American Red Cross said that it has less than a one-day national supply of type O blood nationwide and has had to limit shipments to hospitals to preserve blood in case of emergency.

"It's pretty dire," said Jose Dominguez from the American Red Cross on Long Island.

New donors have also dried up as a result of school blood drives being paused during the pandemic. They are now hoping to incentivize people to donate blood with Amazon gift cards, vouchers to local breweries and coffee shops.

"Your pint of blood could save a life," said Dominguez.

The New York Islanders have partnered with the New York Blood Center to help address the shortage on Monday. They held a blood drive at the UBS Arena, and dozens of people showed up to help people in their community.

"My mom was sick many years ago and she needed a blood transfusion. I promised if she became healed, I would donate blood. I've done it ever since," said Flushing resident Robert Saul.

"I teach my son and I show him the importance of doing this, because you never know if you may need one in the future. With the shortage, it's kind of scary," said fourth-grade teacher Laura Pierce.

Anyone who donated was given a voucher that was valid for two tickets to an upcoming Islanders game.

"It was an incentive to come and get the tickets. I'm not gonna lie," said Kerri Schumacher.

Blood donors are able to donate every 56 days, and one pint can save up to three lives.

If you are interested in blood donation, the New York Blood Center has more information on its website about what makes someone an eligible donor and where you can donate.