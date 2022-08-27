Watch CBS News
New York Blood Center aims for donation record on Global Blood Heroes Day

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Saturday marks Global Blood Heroes Day and the New York Blood Center is hoping to celebrate with a new world record for donations. 

It's part of a worldwide effort to rally 50,000 blood donors in 20 countries to help reach the goal. Five thousand people across the U.S. would need to give blood. 

All donations Saturday at New York Blood Center sites will count toward the record attempt. 

Earlier in the month, the center declared a blood emergency in New York City due to a drop in donations. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

August 27, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

