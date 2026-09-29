Trump and major AI executives sign "morally binding" voluntary controls: "It's almost like a constitution"

President Trump and the leaders of the country's largest artificial intelligence companies have signed a set of voluntary safety standards, the president and House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Tuesday, as calls mount for tighter guardrails on powerful AI technology.

"It's almost like a constitution, in a way," Mr. Trump said while flanked by SpaceX's Elon Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and a throng of other tech executives.

Following a lunch meeting at the White House, Johnson said the group signed an accord on "super intelligence" — Mr. Trump's preferred term for AI. He described it as a "joint commitment" and "statement of principles" that will voluntarily hold the companies to "robust internal controls."

Asked if the deal was binding, Mr. Trump said: "I think it's morally binding."

"I think I'm seeing tremendous self-policing, and they understand that they have to self-police," the president later said.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.