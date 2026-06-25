New work requirements to keep SNAP benefits are causing confusion for some. Here's why.

CBS News New York Investigates is looking into Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, and the new work requirements in order to keep them.

A Queens man got a letter from New York City last month saying he must work, train or volunteer 20 hours per week to get food stamps, even though he has no legs.

It's one example of the chaos and confusion related to the new federal SNAP rules.

He turned to CBS News New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas for help.

Double-leg amputee deemed "able-bodied" by NYC

Michael Di Pippo wishes he could still work.

"I wish I was stronger, but I can't be," he said.

Michael Di Poppo was deemed able-bodied by New York City, despite being a double-leg amputee. CBS News New York

The former crane operator from Astoria says doctors amputated both his legs about 10 years ago due to health problems. That's why he was so puzzled to get a letter from the city calling him "able-bodied" after he signed up for SNAP benefits.

"Then they sent me what's called 'work rules,' that I'm required to work. You gotta be kidding me. How am I supposed to work? I'm supposed to crawl out of my bed and get to a job every day?" Di Pippo said.

New federal rules starting this month require many New Yorkers without children to prove they work, train or volunteer 20 hours per week to earn food stamps for a full year.

SNAP is federally funded, but City Hall sorts out who needs to meet those requirements and who doesn't -- like New Yorkers with disabilities.

Di Pippo said he first applied in April and thought he provided all the right information to show he's exempt, but he still got that letter this month.

Work requirement rollout called "complex"

Beth Williams of Hunger Free America said Di Pippo should never have received that letter, and other SNAP recipients across the country are running into similar confusion.

"The fact that he received that letter shows the issue with these work requirements, how complex they are, the rollout of them," Williams said.

CBS News New York asked the city Department of Social Services about the letter and it said it was an accident.

A spokesperson said, "We regret the error" and "the federal changes are designed to overburden and undermine the social safety net."

On the other hand, the USDA, which funds SNAP, said the requirement "is the opposite of burdensome" and "it's not a national tragedy to see families exit the welfare rolls."

Williams said it's not that simple.

"If people were no longer hungry, if they had well-paying jobs, it would be a victory, but that's not the case. They're absolutely still dealing with these issues, being underpaid," Williams said.

Di Poppo is approved but in limbo

No one from the federal government or New York City would agree to an interview for this story, but a city spokesperson said the Mamdani administration has worked extensively to help 220,000 New Yorkers get exemptions.

DSS said Di Pippo was approved for SNAP, but he says he's still trying to get clear answers on how much he'll receive and when.

"You knew I had no children, no wife, never married, but you didn't know I was a double amputee?" Di Pippo said.

Despite his challenges, Di Pippo said he'd like to find a job, if he could only afford the right prosthetics. He said the prosthetics his insurance will cover are insufficient for above-the-knee amputees like himself.