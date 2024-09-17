2 operate, crash unoccupied train at Queens subway station, NYPD says

NEW YORK — Two people tried to operate an unoccupied train at a Queens subway station and ended up crashing it last week, police say.

It happened just after midnight on Sept. 12 at the Briarwood subway station.

Two people tried to operate an unoccupied train at a Queens subway station and ended up crashing it on Sept. 12, 2024, police said. NYPD Crime Stoppers

According to police, two people entered the empty train and operated it. Police say they caused the train to crash, and the car sustained damage. It is unclear how far the individuals were able to travel on the train.

Police say the two people then got off the train and ran away. No one was injured in the incident.

The two individuals were caught on surveillance video inside the train. Police are asking for the public's help identifying them.

Two people tried to operate an unoccupied train at a Queens subway station and ended up crashing it on Sept. 12, 2024, police said. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X by tagging or messaging @NYPDTips.