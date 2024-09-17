Watch CBS News
Local News

2 operate, crash unoccupied train at Queens subway station, NYPD says

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK — Two people tried to operate an unoccupied train at a Queens subway station and ended up crashing it last week, police say.

It happened just after midnight on Sept. 12 at the Briarwood subway station.

One of the two individuals accused of operating an unoccupied subway car in Queens
Two people tried to operate an unoccupied train at a Queens subway station and ended up crashing it on Sept. 12, 2024, police said. NYPD Crime Stoppers

According to police, two people entered the empty train and operated it. Police say they caused the train to crash, and the car sustained damage. It is unclear how far the individuals were able to travel on the train.

Police say the two people then got off the train and ran away. No one was injured in the incident.

The two individuals were caught on surveillance video inside the train. Police are asking for the public's help identifying them.

One of the two individuals accused of operating an unoccupied subway car in Queens
Two people tried to operate an unoccupied train at a Queens subway station and ended up crashing it on Sept. 12, 2024, police said. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X by tagging or messaging @NYPDTips.

Katie Houlis

Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.