Group takes subway cars for short joyride in Forest Hills, Queens, police say

Caught on video: Suspects take subway cars for ride in Queens

NEW YORK - Police say a group of suspects took control of two subway cars over the weekend in Queens.

It happened on Dec. 30 near the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station.

Police said the suspects found their way into the operator compartments and drove the cars a short distance before running away.

Surveillance video shows at least three people walking inside the cars.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The search continues for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.