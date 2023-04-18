New video shows suspects wanted in beating of Coney Island smoke shop owner

NEW YORK - Newly released video shows the suspects police are looking for in a pipe attack on a Coney Island smoke shop owner.

On Monday, supporters of the victim gathered outside the shop calling for the attack to be investigated as a hate crime. Now, the NYPD says it is officially handling it as such.

Police are searching for four men wanted in connection with the beating of 58-year-old Jamal Sawaid.

New surveillance video released overnight shows the men running away from Mermaid Avenue before fleeing in a white pickup truck, according to police.

The video comes three days after the brutal attack inside Sawaid's smoke shop. He spoke with CBS2 on Sunday, telling us three men he's never seen before assaulted him for no reason, while a fourth stood outside as a guard.

"I thought he was joking... Smile on his face, and he hit me right away," Sawaid said. "The blood is going in the floor, and I keep on going down, and he keep on hitting me over here, there, over here."

He said one man used a racial slur, then smashed him with a metal pipe.

The community gathered outside the shop, calling for action.

"Everybody in this city deserves to feel safe, no matter their background, their religion, especially during the holy month of Ramadan," said CAIR Legal Director Ahmed Mohamed.

"It's scary," the victim's wife, Marie Shahzada, said. "That's why all these businesses are standing together and saying we don't want this."

Sawaid is an immigrant from Yemen. His wife is asking for the community's help as he recovers.

"The NYPD, they can't do it alone. We need you guys, the media, we need the public at large to say we know this guy," she said. "I feel confident the NYPD will do their job, as long as they get the support from the community."

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.