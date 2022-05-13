CBS2's Tony Aiello emcees New Rochelle Public Library Foundation gala

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Literacy and libraries were celebrated Thursday night in Westchester County.

There was a glittering crowd at the New Rochelle Public Library Foundation gala.

The event raised more than $100,000 to fund improvements at the library.

CBS was proud to participate. CBS2's Tony Aiello served as emcee, and Jane Pauley narrated a video about the Children's Health Fund, founded by honorees Irwin and Karen Redlener.

The foundation was celebrating 35 years serving New Rochelle.