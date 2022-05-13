Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS2's Tony Aiello emcees New Rochelle Public Library Foundation gala

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

New Rochelle Public Library Foundation holds gala
New Rochelle Public Library Foundation holds gala 00:29

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Literacy and libraries were celebrated Thursday night in Westchester County.

There was a glittering crowd at the New Rochelle Public Library Foundation gala.

The event raised more than $100,000 to fund improvements at the library.

CBS was proud to participate. CBS2's Tony Aiello served as emcee, and Jane Pauley narrated a video about the Children's Health Fund, founded by honorees Irwin and Karen Redlener.

The foundation was celebrating 35 years serving New Rochelle.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 12, 2022 / 11:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.