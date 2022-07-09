Watch CBS News
4-year-old injured after apparent fall from apartment window in New Rochelle, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Police in New Rochelle say it appears a 4-year-old child fell from an apartment window.

The boy's parents flagged down officers on Fifth Street and Union Avenue on Friday evening and said their child was missing and had possibly wandered from their apartment.

During a search, he was found on the grass behind the apartment building, unconscious.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 9:41 PM

