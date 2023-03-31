New NYU Langone ambulatory care center opens in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A brand new NYU Langone care center opened Friday in Brooklyn.

Mayor Eric Adams and other local leaders attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center.

It's located on Atlantic Avenue in Cobble Hill.

The mayor says Brooklyn residents will now have access to the highest quality in outpatient and emergency care.

"NYU Langone has come to represent that professionalism and making sure that we treat each patient as an individual who countless number of people are dependent on their recovery," Adams said.

The center includes 19 medical and surgical specialties and also offers an infusion center, radiology and imaging services.