New Jersey asks residents to conserve water amid below average rainfall

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey residents are being asked to conserve water as the summer season starts. 

The state has gotten a less-than-normal amount of rain over the last few months. 

There were no immediate concerns about the water supply, but Gov. Phil Murphy's administration put out a reminder for people to be mindful about their water usage to avoid future restrictions. 

