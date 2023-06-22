New Jersey asks residents to conserve water amid below average rainfall
NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey residents are being asked to conserve water as the summer season starts.
The state has gotten a less-than-normal amount of rain over the last few months.
There were no immediate concerns about the water supply, but Gov. Phil Murphy's administration put out a reminder for people to be mindful about their water usage to avoid future restrictions.
