Downed tree affecting New Jersey Transit service

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A downed tree affected New Jersey Transit service Friday evening.

The Morris and Essex lines and the Gladstone Branch rail service are suspended in both directions between Millburn and Broad Street due to a tree down across the tracks near Highland Avenue.

NJ Transit says rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by buses and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York.