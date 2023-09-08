Powerful storms bring damage across New Jersey

Fast-moving storm downs trees in Madison, New Jersey

MADISON, N.J. - A fast-moving storm ripped trees to the ground and damaged some homes in New Jersey on Friday.

A woman in a Madison home was in her kitchen when a tree fell and shattered her skylight, CBS New York's Kristie Keleshian reports.

Downed limbs and branches caused damage to their porch, gutters and pipes, as well.

Crews were on scene to remove the tree Friday evening.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, video shows a car stuck in high water in Newark at the intersection of McClellan Street and Gaibaldi Avenue.

Video from Woodcliff Lake showed hail coming down in one home's backyard.

Additional video from Westwood in Bergen County showed heavy rain and hail.

New Jersey officials are urging drivers to be careful on the roads, warning there are many street closures because of downed poles, trees and branches.