Yankees-Dodgers game rescheduled due to storms, will be made up as part of Sunday doubleheader

Saturday's Yankees-Dodgers game has been rescheduled due to potentially severe thunderstorms in the forecast for New York City.

The game will be made up at 12:35 p.m. Sunday as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader, the team said. Gates open at 11 a.m.

Fans with tickets to Saturday night's game can use them for the Sunday afternoon game or exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium.

Tickets to Saturday night's game will not be accepted for Sunday night's game.

Gates for Sunday night's game will open around 6 p.m.

A wave of thunderstorms passed over New York on Saturday afternoon, but more were expected to arrive later in the evening, potentially bringing heavy rain and flooding to the area. Saturday's game had been scheduled for 8:08 p.m.

The Dodgers beat the Yankees 3-1 in the series opener on Friday night.