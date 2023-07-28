New Jersey residents look to beat the heat at public pools, and more

New Yorkers brace for another day of scorching heat

New Yorkers brace for another day of scorching heat

New Yorkers brace for another day of scorching heat

RAMSEY, N.J. - New Jersey residents are doing everything they can to stay safe in the scorching temperatures.

In Ramsey, one of the most popular ways to beat the heat is the Ramsey Municipal Pool.

The pool manager said he expects big crowds Friday afternoon, because it is expected to be so hot. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s, and in some areas the feel-like temperatures will be 100+.

Some parents said, even on these scorching days, they've got to get the kids out of the house and off the iPads, so the pool is the place to be.

"They're happy to be here, happy to be in the water, cooling down, sun tanning a little bit, you know, and enjoying the summer weather," Ramsey resident Marissa Davis said.

Related: NYC officials discuss extreme heat response as New Yorkers continue to swelter

The area is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. The weather can be dangerous.

Some helpful reminders:

Stay indoors, or at least in the shade as much as possible

Pack the sunscreen and wear loose-fitting clothing

Be a good neighbor - check up on family members or the elderly

Listen to your body and watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke

CLICK HERE for our Summer Safety Guide.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.