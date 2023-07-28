First Alert Weather: Red Alert continues Friday for excessive heat

Alerts:

Red Alert Friday for excessive heat.



Friday for excessive heat. Red Alert Saturday for excessive heat and potentially strong to severe t'storms.

Saturday for excessive heat and potentially strong to severe t'storms. Air Quality Alert in effect Friday due to ground level ozone.



in effect Friday due to ground level ozone. Excessive Heat Warning (central/coastal NJ) today for feels like temps of up to 106.

Heat Advisory (NYC, many suburbs) today for feels like temps of 95-104.

Notes: We are in the midst of a potential heat wave. A heat wave is three or more consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures. We beat that mark Thursday and expect to again Friday and Saturday. If that happens, the heat wave will be official.

Forecast: A warm, humid morning will give way to a hazy, hot and humid afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temps of 100+.

Friday night, we can expect some stray showers and thunderstorms. It will be arm and sticky with lows in the upper 70s to around 80.

As for Saturday, it will again be hazy, hot and humid with strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the upper 90s.

