NYC officials discuss extreme heat response as New Yorkers continue to swelter

New Yorkers brace for another day of scorching heat

NEW YORK - It's going to be yet another hot one Friday.

There's potentially dangerous conditions in the forecast.

If you feel like July has been hot day after day, you're right.

Scientists at the World Meteorological Organization calculated that this month will globally be the hottest month on record. In fact they say this month may be the hottest in 120,000 years.

Here are some tips:

If you are going to cool off outside, New York City pools are staying open an hour later until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

If you are going to stay inside, Con Edison is asking customers to conserve energy. In an effort to save money and keep service reliable, city officials remind residents 78 degrees should be that sweet spot on your thermostat. It keeps you cool and comfortable without using an unnecessary amount of energy

If you are heading to the airport, check in with your carrier, as the heat could delay some flights.

Some other helpful reminders:

Stay indoors, or at least in the shade as much as possible

Pack the sunscreen and wear loose-fitting clothing

Be a good neighbor - check up on family members or the elderly

Listen to your body and watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Friday afternoon, the city's emergency management team is expected to share more tips on how New Yorkers can stay safe during this ongoing heat wave.

