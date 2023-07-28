Watch CBS News
NYC officials discuss extreme heat response as New Yorkers continue to swelter

By zinnia maldonado

/ CBS New York

New Yorkers brace for another day of scorching heat
New Yorkers brace for another day of scorching heat 02:04

NEW YORK - It's going to be yet another hot one Friday. 

There's potentially dangerous conditions in the forecast. 

If you feel like July has been hot day after day, you're right. 

Scientists at the World Meteorological Organization calculated that this month will globally be the hottest month on record. In fact they say this month may be the hottest in 120,000 years.

Dr. Ashwin Vasan offers heat safety tips 04:10

Here are some tips: 

  • If you are going to cool off outside, New York City pools are staying open an hour later until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
  • If you are going to stay inside, Con Edison is asking customers to conserve energy. In an effort to save money and keep service reliable, city officials remind residents 78 degrees should be that sweet spot on your thermostat. It keeps you cool and comfortable without using an unnecessary amount of energy
  • If you are heading to the airport, check in with your carrier, as the heat could delay some flights. 

Some other helpful reminders:

  • Stay indoors, or at least in the shade as much as possible
  • Pack the sunscreen and wear loose-fitting clothing
  • Be a good neighbor - check up on family members or the elderly
  • Listen to your body and watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke  
NYC OEM Commissioner Zach Iscol on heat response 05:13

Friday afternoon, the city's emergency management team is expected to share more tips on how New Yorkers can stay safe during this ongoing heat wave. 

CLICK HERE for our Summer Safety Guide.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 8:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

