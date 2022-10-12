Watch CBS News
New Jersey partnership helps pay family's mortgage after father dies of cancer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

WALL, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is getting a much needed boost following a painful loss. 

Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony. 

The gift was made possible through a partnership with McLaughlin Financial Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. 

Moorman's husband, Jim, passed away from an aggressive form of mouth cancer last December. 

"I just never thought that I would be facing life -- not to say alone, but alone," she said. "It's just everything is a struggle. And for you guys to do this, they're like family."

This is the second time McLaughlin and Gradient have helped with family with a year of mortgage payments. They also helped last year after learning about Jim Moorman's cancer battle.

