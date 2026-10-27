New Jersey mom whose 4-year-old son died alleges daycare didn't call 911 until she showed up

A New Jersey mother is demanding answers after her 4-year-old child became unresponsive at a daycare center and died at a hospital.

The mom tells CBS News New York's Christine Sloan there is no evidence a call was placed to 911 before she got there.

Shanya Robins, of Hillsborough, says her son Yasmir was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, but she never allowed his disability to limit him.

"He was always smiling. Everybody always said, you know, as soon as you see him, he lights up the room," Robins said.

But Robins says on Aug. 14, the Blooming Hearts Child Development Center, a daycare Yasmir had been attending since he was 4 months old, called her after 11:42 a.m. saying her child was unresponsive.

"I got there around 12:05. He was still in the chair, limped. And I told them to call 911," Robins said.

Robins said she's not sure if anyone had already called 911 prior to her arrival.

In audio from the 911 call placed after Robins got there, the caller says there's an unresponsive baby.

"And then we told [Robins], 'We're calling 911,' and she said, no, don't, I'm coming," the caller says.

Robins disputes that account.

Despite efforts to save him, Yasmir died at the hospital, according to the Somerset County prosecutor's office.

"I only got four years with my child, and he's not here," Robins said. "Just for him to just not be here anymore is very devastating for me."

"Based on our review of available records, CPR was not performed. There was no call to 911 in approximately 29 minutes," Robins' attorney Fallon Stephenson said.

The prosecutor's office confirms police were dispatched to the daycare, but only added, "The investigation remains active and ongoing."

CBS News New York went to the daycare, and a woman identifying herself as the owner told us she had no comment. We also reached out to her attorney twice, but have not heard back.

"Our understanding is that Yasmir unfortunately became unresponsive while he was being fed," Stephenson said.

"Every day is a reminder, waking up, going to sleep, that your child is not there," Robins said.

The Somerset County prosecutor's office said they have no more information to release at this time.