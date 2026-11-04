Blue wave leaves just 1 New Jersey Republican in the House

In New Jersey, only one Republican was able to keep his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 11 other representatives and two senators are all Democrats.

Wednesday, a political advocacy group celebrated Democrats winning in the Garden State while also demanding action.

"Democrats have to claw back ICE funding and instead fund Medicaid," one speaker said.

Four Democrats who attended the event in Newark promised to push for healthcare for all, as well as investigations into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and even President Donald Trump.

"I mean, look, I'm down for that," Rep. LaMonica McIver said when asked about impeachment hearings.

Rep. Chris Smith is the lone New Jersey Republican in the House.

Former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot Rebecca Bennett got a victory over Tom Kean Jr. She told CBS News New York about one Republican who said he voted for her.

"He said it was because of the war, because Donald Trump ran on 'no more forever wars' and lowering the cost of living, and he's done the exact opposite," Bennett said.

"It would be insufficient to simply say we are doing something about housing by giving tax credits to someone who could afford to buy a home in the current conditions," Rep. Analilia Mejia said.

As for other wins for Democrats, Dr. Adam Hamawy will be the first Muslim-American from New Jersey elected to Congress, winning despite Republican ads trying to connect him to a terrorist. He calls those allegations lies.

"The racism that we've seen on Muslims has been unprecedented," he said.

President Trump told CBS News he still has the ultimate power and "it's called the veto."