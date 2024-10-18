New Jersey just upped the penalty for home invasion. Some say it's still not enough.

EDISON, N.J. -- A New Jersey law just in effect Friday stiffens penalties against people convicted for home invasion.

The new law extends prison time for people convicted of home invasions and burglaries while in possession of a deadly weapon.

"So if anybody out there is thinking about burglarizing a home, stealing a car, doing a home invasion of one form or another, you better look at the penalties before you take that step. Because they are now what I would call nothing short of severe," Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said.

Burglars increasingly targeting homes with high-end cars

Criminals are increasingly entering homes in the Garden State in search of key fobs to steal high-end cars, sometimes when residents are inside.

The bill was as bipartisan at it can get, with not a single 'No' vote in the Assembly. Still, critics say the law doesn't have quite enough teeth.

"It's certainly a good step forward, but there's so much more that needs to be done," said Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R).

Assemblyman says law needs to go further

Last week, Kanitra said thieves broke into his mother-in-law's home in Hazlet, while she and his wife were asleep inside, and stole his car.

Kanitra voted for the bill to increase penalties, but says it's just a start.

"This bill does not address juveniles, especially unarmed juveniles. And that's who's committing 90% of these home invasions," he said.

Murphy said the new law gives more latitude to judges to treat juvenile offenders as adults.