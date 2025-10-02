Video shows N.J. home health care aide allegedly shoving 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer's

A New Jersey family is livid after they say the person they trusted to take care of their mother, who has Alzheimer's, hurt her instead.

The incident was all caught on camera, and the suspect is now facing charges.

"It's like pushing a baby"

The alleged assault happened inside the victim's Wayne home on Sept. 21.

Video shows a home health care aide, identified by police as Helen Pitman, allegedly shoving an 85-year-old woman into her bed. As the woman falls, she hits her head against the railing on the side of the bed, then screams and clutches her head.

"We saw that she pushed her, and my mom smacked her head very hard on the back of the bed rail," said the victim's daughter, who did not want to be identified.

The daughter said Pitman initially text messaged her a different story, writing, "Your mom bumped the back of her head on the railing of the bed couldn't catch her before she hit it."

The victim's daughter said she felt upset when she watched the video.

"I actually was screaming," she said. "She's got, you know, Alzheimer's, and it's like she's like a 2-year-old. She can't communicate. It's like pushing a baby."

The family says the victim suffered bruises to her arms and a concussion.

"She's an evil monster and I don't forgive her"

Family members said Pitman, 64, had only been caring for their mom for a week, but she knew there was a camera in the room.

"It's right out in the open. There's a big green light when you walk by. The light goes on showing that it's recording," the victim's daughter said. "The agency told her."

The elderly woman's grandson says the victim is more fearful now.

"After this whole incident happened, she's kind of had a different demeanor towards me," he said.

"She grabs the back of her head at times and says, 'Ow, ow,'" the victim's daughter said.

Their attorney said he's looking at all legal options. He said Pitman and the owner of the agency that placed her in the victim's home could be held responsible, along with governmental agencies "who are not keeping a watch on these people."

The victim's daughter said she has a message for Pitman: "She's an evil monster and I don't forgive her."

Pitman has been charged with assault and endangering the welfare of an elderly person. She was charged on a summons complaint and released, and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Oct. 6.

CBS News New York was unable to immediately get comment from Pitman and the agency that employed her.