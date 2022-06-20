Watch CBS News
New Jersey health officials report 1st probable case of monkeypox

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

TRENTON, N.J. -- The New Jersey Department of Health says it has detected the state's first probable case of monkeypox

Health officials say someone tested positive for the orthopoxvirus on June 18. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has to confirm the test. 

Officials say the patient is isolating at home. 

The health department is conducting contact tracing and says the risk of infection to others remains low. 

So far, the CDC has confirmed more than 100 monkeypox cases in 20 states, including New York. 

