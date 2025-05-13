New Jersey governor's race: Meet the 11 Democrats and Republicans running in the primary election

Who are the Democrats running for New Jersey governor?

Eleven candidates are running to replace the term-limited Phil Murphy as governor of New Jersey. The Garden State is one of only two gubernatorial races happening in 2025, and the off-year election will be many New Jerseyans' first chance to vote since the contentious 2024 presidential race. The other state electing a governor this year is Virginia.

Here are the six Democrats and five Republicans running in the June 10 primary election.

The general election is Nov. 4.

Democrats

Ras Baraka

Ras Baraka has served as mayor of Newark, New Jersey's largest city, since winning the election in 2018. He was reelected to the post in 2018 and 2022.

Baraka made headlines on May 9 when he was arrested during a protest outside an ICE detention facility in Newark.

The Newark mayor is seen as a progressive in the race. In his budget proposal, he says he plans to deconstruct the state budget and "reassemble with equity as our north star." Baraka's budget plan calls for reforming the state's income tax brackets, adding brackets for top earners.

On housing, Baraka wants to establish a task force dedicated to creating more affordable housing in the state. He's also outlined a plan to temporarily cap all rent increases across the state to cost-of-living adjustments for two years.

Read Baraka's full platform here on his website.

Steve Fulop

A Marine Reserves veteran who served in Iraq following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Steve Fulop, is now mayor of Jersey City. He won the election in 2013, defeating incumbent Jerramiah Healy.

Throughout his campaign, Fulop has touted himself as an anti-establishment figure and highlighted criticisms of former Gov. Chris Christie and former Sen. Bob Menendez.

As of May 13, Fulop has rolled out policy proposals in eight areas, from public safety to affordability initiatives. Fulop has pitched adding tax brackets for high earners, specifically those making more than $2 million, $5 million and $10 million.

Fulop has also vowed to cancel a multi-billion-dollar turnpike widening project and instead funnel that money toward mass transit in the state.

You can read Fulop's full platform on his website.

Josh Gottheimer

Rep. Josh Gottheimer is a U.S. Congressman representing New Jersey's 5th congressional district since 2017. Gottheimer also worked in the Clinton White House as a speechwriter.

The congressman says he's running to be "the lower taxes, lower costs governor," and put the cost of living at the top of his agenda.

Under his plan, Gottheimer says he wants to cut property taxes in New Jersey by 14.4%. To do that, he says he would first need to balance the state's budget by cutting costs at the state level, clawing back federal funds, and driving down prescription drug costs in state worker health care coverage.

Gottheimer also unveiled his "Stop Trump and Protect our Jersey Values Plan." He vowed to take the president to court over his tariff plan and to protect women's health care and LGBTQ+ rights.

You can read Gottheimer's full plan on his website.

Mikie Sherrill

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill has represented New Jersey's 11th congressional district since 2019. A U.S. Naval Academy graduate and former Navy helicopter pilot, Sherrill won a seat in 2018 that was long held by Republican Rodney Frelinghuysen, who did not seek reelection.

In an April opinion article, Sherrill called on Democrats to "play hardball, disrupt norms and institutions, and put outcomes over process" to combat President Trump. She also, in a May press release, aimed at fellow Democratic contender Steve Fulop.

Like most others in the field, affordability is a top priority for Sherrill. The lawmaker has revealed plans to reduce income taxes by expanding the state's Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. She also wants to close tax loopholes and pass those savings on to middle-class families.

Sherrill also unveiled plans to require price transparency in health care prices, which she says will "drive prices down through increased competition."

You can read Sherrill's full plan here on her website.

Sean Spiller

Sean Spiller, the president of the powerful New Jersey Education Association, is a former public school teacher and the former mayor of Montclair.

Education looms large for the union leader, who said "no candidate for governor cares more deeply or personally about education than I do." Part of his plan includes joining with education institutions to create a pipeline of green-energy jobs.

On housing, Spiller says he wants to build more than 200,000 homes that the state needs to reduce its shortage, which would help lower costs. He also wants to limit corporations buying properties, which he says leads to rising rent and home prices.

You can read Spiller's full plan on his website.

Steve Sweeney

New Jersey's longest-tenured Senate president is looking to get back to Trenton. Sweeney, who lost his state Senate seat in 2021, is the lone Democrat in the primary field to hail from South Jersey.

Sweeney has targeted his message toward New Jersey workers, playing up his time as a union ironworker. First, under his list of issues is "fighting for New Jersey workers."

Under his plan, Sweeney says he would ask voters to approve billions of dollars in bond funding for public works projects to upgrade the state's water, sewer and energy infrastructure. He says that will also help create jobs.

The former senator says he will cut housing costs by slashing red tape and pledges "NO TAX INCREASES" under his administration.

You can read Sweeney's full plan on his website.

Republicans

Justin Barbera

Justin Barbera is a Burlington County contractor and business owner. He has described himself on his Facebook page as a "MAGA Republican" guided by "God/Family/Country."

CBS News Philadelphia could not find a dedicated campaign page for Barbera, but the Audubon business owner has posted some of his platform on his Facebook page.

Barbera calls himself a "true Republican" and lists his top priority as cutting taxes for seniors, veterans and the disabled. He has also called for "back to basics" education and says he supports a "NJ-Gov efficiency task force."

You can learn more about Barbera on his Facebook page.

Jon Bramnick

Jon Bramnick has been a New Jersey state lawmaker for more than 20 years. He currently represents New Jersey's 21st district in the state Senate, and he served in the General Assembly from 2003 to 2022.

Bramnick is also a lawyer and a former Plainfield city councilmember.

The state senator, like many others in the race, has put affordability front and center in his platform. He says he wants to simplify the state's income tax brackets and adjust them for inflation. He also says he wants to bring property tax relief.

Bramnick has also called for a "smaller, more efficient" state government. Under the plan, he would see all state employees undergo customer service training and create a citizen-led Government Efficiency Panel to eliminate wasteful spending and unnecessary programs.

You can read Bramnick's full plan on his website.

Jack Ciattarelli

Jack Ciattarelli is making his third bid for the governor's seat. The former state assemblyman finished second in the 2017 Republican primary before winning his party's nomination in 2021.

In that race, Ciattarelli came within 3.5% of Murphy, the incumbent Democrat at the time.

Ciattarelli received the endorsement of Mr. Trump on May 12. In a Truth Social post, Mr. Trump said Ciattarelli will "work closely with me and the Trump Administration to advance our America First Agenda."

Ciattarelli's platform includes a plan to cap property taxes at a percentage of assessed home value. He also wants to cut state spending by 30% and has vowed to repeal the state's sanctuary policy.

You can read Ciattarelli's full plan on his website.

Mario Kranjac

Mario Kranjac is a lawyer and the former mayor of Englewood Cliffs in North Jersey.

On his campaign site, Kranjac describes himself as a "political outsider" and an "unapologetic supporter of President Trump." He says he plans to bring reform to Trenton.

Part of Kranjac's plan centers on cutting property taxes, which he's called his top priority. He says he would mandate local property taxes be cut by 2% each year of his four-year term.

Kranjac has also put out a call to the public to submit information about waste, fraud and abuse in the state government. He says the info will be used to help create a New Jersey Department of Government Efficiency, modeled after the Trump administration's plan.

You can read Kranjac's full plan on his website.

Bill Spadea

Bill Spadea is a longtime radio host in New Jersey. He led a morning drive talk show on 101.5 FM before stepping aside in late January as he ran for governor.

Spadea calls himself an outsider "that Democrats and establishment Republicans are afraid of." He has been a staunch supporter of Mr. Trump but took issue with his endorsement of rival Ciattarelli. In an X post, Spadea said Mr. Trump "endorsed a poll not a plan."

Spadea has vowed to reverse policies related to sanctuary designations in the state and work with federal law enforcement on immigration.

He has also called for cutting waste in state government and lowering taxes for residents and businesses in New Jersey.

You can read Spadea's full plan on his website.