New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy proposes additional $10 million in funding for firefighter grant program

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has proposed an additional $10 million in funding for the firefighter grant program.

The money would go towards buying protective safety gear like pants, helmets and gloves, as well as advanced cleaning equipment.

It would also pay for oxygen equipment and PPE to protect against viruses.

"These aren't cold budget numbers, they're not abstract. These are tangible things that can protect us and make our lives better. This is literal life-saving equipment," Murphy said.

Nearly 300 fire departments also received an additional $56,000 for safety gear.