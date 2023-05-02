Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy proposes additional $10 million in funding for firefighter grant program

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Murphy proposes $10M in funding for firefighter grant program
Gov. Murphy proposes $10M in funding for firefighter grant program 00:37

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has proposed an additional $10 million in funding for the firefighter grant program.

The money would go towards buying protective safety gear like pants, helmets and gloves, as well as advanced cleaning equipment.

It would also pay for oxygen equipment and PPE to protect against viruses.

"These aren't cold budget numbers, they're not abstract. These are tangible things that can protect us and make our lives better. This is literal life-saving equipment," Murphy said.

Nearly 300 fire departments also received an additional $56,000 for safety gear.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 7:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.