Democrat Mikie Sherrill defeats Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey governor's race after campaigns turned personal

Democrat Mikie Sherrill, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and a former Naval helicopter pilot, is set to be the next governor of New Jersey, CBS News projects, after she defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli in a close race that turned ugly at times.

In September, a branch of the National Archives released a mostly unredacted version of Sherrill's military records to a Ciattarelli ally. The documents contained personal details, including Sherrill's social security number.

Later, Ciattarelli threatened to sue Sherrill over claims she made in their second debate about his former business.

Polls in the run-up to the election showed the race between Sherrill and Ciattarelli was tightening. Experts said voter turnout and enthusiasm would be crucial in this off-year election.

Affordability was a key issue for both candidates, and Sherrill said she plans to address high property taxes in the state.

"It's really breaking the back of too many families. So while this has been a high-cost state, and I've always been working hard to get rid of the state and local tax deduction cap, I will increase that first-time home buyers' program so people can get a foot in the door," Sherrill said.

Sherrill also tried to tie Ciattarelli to President Trump, who endorsed and campaigned for the Republican.

Former President Barack Obama and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro campaigned with Sherrill in the final days of the campaign.

Ad spending on the race was projected to total around $140 million, according to Ad Impact, a company that tracks and analyzes advertising across TV, digital and streaming.

Sherrill spent almost 10 years on active duty in the Navy before attending law school and working in private practice, according to her campaign website. After working as assistant U.S. attorney in New Jersey, she was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. Sherrill, who lives in Montclair, is a mom of four.

Sherrill's running mate is Dale Caldwell, a pastor and president of Centenary University.

Sherrill will replace Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who is term-limited.