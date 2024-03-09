Heavy rain soaks Tri-State Area, causing some flooding, power outages

HARRISON, N.J. -- Heavy rain soaked the Tri-State Area on Saturday, causing problems in some areas.

The street outside the Red Bull Arena in Harrison had to be closed for a period of time due to flooding.

Police vehicles blocked Frank E. Rodgers Bouelvard South between Guyon and Riverbend drives as water rose, leaving the roadway flooded.

Luckily, most fans were still inside the arena, watching the Red Bulls win against FC Dallas.

Once outside, some fans went straight to the Harrison PATH.

Like normal, law enforcement was out directing traffic after the match. Add in a street closure and drivers had some extra navigating to do.

Taking it slow, people were doing their best to get out of the area and home safe.

"Especially when there's a storm like this, hopefully we'll make it home alright," Morris Plains resident Dan Goyeneche said.

"We'll be fine. We'll make it home safe," another person said.

"We're very good with the storm. I think the rain brought us luck," one Red Bulls fan said.

The weather also created travel troubles at local airports, with winds contributing to dozens of cancellations and hundreds of delays, and knocked out power to thousands of customers across New Jersey and New York.