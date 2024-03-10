Flooding in New Jersey continues after overnight storm, rivers overflow

LODI, N.J. -- Heavy rain overnight Saturday has caused serious flooding in New Jersey.

In Lodi, part of Main Street near the Route 46 exit was closed Sunday morning because water from the Saddle River spilled over due to the storm.

It wasn't clear how deep the floodwaters were, but it was bad enough for officials to block it off from drivers.

The storm flooded all parts of North Jersey.

Video shows the basement flooding at a home in Paterson near East Holsman and North Bridge Street. There was also flooding near Lawrence Street and River Road, areas prone to it anytime there's excessive rainfall.

Saturday night, officials at Red Bull Arena in Harrison shut down a portion of the road that flooded during the game. Police blocked off Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard South between Guyon and Riverbend Drives as water quickly rose.

Officials were directing traffic for fans on their way out, since drivers had some extra navigating to do in the unrelenting rain.

"Especially when there's a storm like this, hopefully we'll make it home alright," said Dan Goyeneche, from Morris Plains.

"We'll be fine. We'll make it home safe," another fan said.

"We're very good with the storm. I think the rain brought us luck," said another.

Hundreds of JCP&L and PSE&G customers lost power during the storm.

