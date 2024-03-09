First Alert Weather: Flood watches, advisories remain in effect for parts of Tri-State Area

A sprawling storm system that has already delivered a cornucopia of severe weather hazards, including flooding and tornadoes, to the South has brought its energy to our area. Waves of heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding, and even some snow have been lashing the region since late Saturday afternoon.

We've seen reports of coastal flooding and rainfall totals have been impressive.

A few inches of snow have fallen at the highest elevations of Ulster County.

It appears the brunt of the storm is over, but lingering bouts of heavy rain will continue for the next few hours.

The storm, which is the third within the latest parade of storms this week, will be the final one before we get a much-deserved break next week.

Alerts and Advisories

A Flood Watch is in place for most of New Jersey, as well as the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, through Sunday evening.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in place through 12 p.m. Sunday for all of the Jersey Shore, most of the water ways that surround New York City and the south shore of Long Island.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in place in place for the Queens, Nassau, southern Suffolk, Westchester, Bronx and Fairfield Counties through 1 a.m. Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for western Ulster County through 11 a.m. Sunday.

River Flood Warnings are in place along portions of the Passaic, Saddle, Millstone, Hudson and Housatonic rivers through Tuesday

An Areal Flood Advisory is in place through early Sunday for northern New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley.

Stormy Timeline

Now-1 a.m. Sunday: The storm dwindles down. The newly fallen rain combined with saturated ground from recent heavy rainfalls, will keep flooding a concern, especially across the river basins in northern New Jersey that saw some minor flooding from the last storm. Final rain totals are expected to reach 1-3 inches.

Winds will continue to ramp up, gusting between 25-45 mph at times. Highest gusts are likely at the coast. The saturated ground combined with the strong winds may topple trees.

Minor coastal flooding during high tide cycles is likely, as this storm is coinciding with the New Moon, which typically causes higher than normal tides. Snow in Ulster County changes to rain. Temps rise to near 50.

Rest Of Sunday: Most of the rain will be over by 2 a.m., except for eastern portions of Long Island, where it may linger a little longer.

Even as the storm departs, winds will remain elevated throughout the day on Sunday. Gusts between 25-45 mph are likely, and some gusts over 50 mph are possible.

Residual flooding from swollen rivers will be ongoing. A few leftover showers are expected. Some snow showers are also possible, once colder air filters into the area. These will mostly be confined to areas north and west of the city though.

The threat of coastal flooding subsides. Highs will be achieved early in the day with temps steadily falling through the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, but blustery and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will gust between 40-50 mph at times, which will make it feel the 20s and 30s.

Looking Ahead

After the departure of storm on Sunday morning, a much drier pattern will ensue for the upcoming week. Temps will be a bit cool to start, but gradually trend upwards as the week progresses, reaching the 60s.