13-year-old boy killed in crash in Newark, Essex County Prosecutor's Office says

NEWARK, N.J. -- A 13-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Newark on Sunday night. 

It happened at around 10 p.m. near the corner of Montclair Avenue and Clifton Avenue, police said. 

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the boy was a passenger in one of the two cars that collided. 

There was no immediate word if either driver will face charges.

