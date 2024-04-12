Watch CBS News
3 killed in fiery crash involving adult day care van on Route 1 in South Brunswick, N.J.

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Three people were killed in a fiery crash on Route 1 in New Jersey Friday morning. 

Authorities said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Route 1 at Ridge Road. 

A tractor trailer hit a van, and that van then smashed into two other vehicles, according to authorities. The tractor trailer and van then caught fire. 

"When officers arrived, they found two vehicles were heavily engulfed in flames," Deputy Chief Jim Ryan of the South Brunswick Police Department said.   

Ryan said the three killed were riding in the van. Their names haven't been released. 

The van was part of an adult day care service. 

The truck driver was hospitalized and is expected to be OK. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Route 1 will remain closed in the area through the evening commute. Commuters are urged to take the Turnpike or Route 130 as an alternate. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646.

Jesse Zanger
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 3:03 PM EDT

