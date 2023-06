Early voting underway for 2023 primary elections in New Jersey

Early voting underway for 2023 primary elections in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. -- Early voting is underway in New Jersey for Tuesday's primary elections.

Registered voters can cast a ballot at their designated locations Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Early voting hours end at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Appointments are not necessary.