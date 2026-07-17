New e-bike, electric scooter licensing rules, penalties take effect in N.J. this weekend. Here's what to know.

New rules for e-bikes and electric scooters take effect in New Jersey on Sunday.

They bring new age requirements, licensing rules and penalties for violations.

New requirements

Under the new law, e-bike and electric scooter riders have to be at least 15 years old.

Riders of all ages must wear helmets, and get a license and registration.

"[At ages] 15 and 16, you can go get a moped license," Woodbridge Police Sgt. Joseph Angelo said. "Seventeen and older, you can either go with your moped, or get a regular driver's license."

Motorized bikes that go over 20 mph also need to be insured.

New Jersey police say learn the new rules or risk fines. Violators could even have their e-bike impounded.

For more information, visit nj.gov.

Surge in crashes

The changes come along with a surge in crashes and fatalities.

Tram, a 23-year-old woman who only wanted to be identified by her first name, broke multiple bones in her ankle last year as she rode an electric scooter in North Bergen.

"I hit like a curb-ish area and I just went flying," she said. "I fell. And then obviously I couldn't get back up because my leg was completely like jelly."

She needed surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center, and has since sworn off e-scooters.

Emergency room doctors say they're seeing a surge in accidents.

"The injuries range, right? So you can have anything from road rash, which is really simple, to broken bones, to head injuries and internal bleeding," said Dr. Alina Mitina, an ER physician at HUMC. "Head injuries are probably the most common thing we see."

Will the new laws make a difference?

Bicycle advocates say they don't think the new laws will do much to keep riders or pedestrians safe.

"What makes it safe to ride on a bicycle or an e-bike is the correct infrastructure. So we really need to see protective bike lanes," said Beatriz Bofill, with Bike JC.

Angelo, however, thinks the new laws will save lives.

"Some people are going to argue that they're too strict" he said. "I'm for strict. I feel that safety is paramount."