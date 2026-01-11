Tanner Pearson's third-period goal lifts Jets over struggling Devils

Tanner Pearson broke a tie at 6:17 of the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Sunday for their first back-to-back victories since mid-November.

Pearson took a pass from Josh Morrissey in front of the net and beat Jake Allen.

The Jets beat Los Angeles on Friday night to end an 11-game losing streak. They last won two straight Nov. 15-18. Winnipeg also won a one-goal game for the first time since Nov. 15, snapping an NHL record of 13 consecutive losses.

Alex Iafallo, Jonathan Toews and Gabriel Vilardi also scored, and Morrissey and Cole Perfetti each had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Winnipeg-born Cody Glass scored twice for New Jersey. Nico Hischier also had a goal, and Allen stopped 18 shots. The Devils have lost four consecutive games for the first time since early December.

Iafallo opneed the scoring with 1:10 left in the first period on a shot that deflected in. Hischier tied it 37 seconds later off a rebound.

Glass gave the Devils the lead at 1:05 of the second when he redirected a pass from Luke Hughes. Toews tied it at 2:36.

New Jersey defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler's shot went in just under a minute later, but the Jets successfully challenged for goaltender interference because Paul Cotter had bumped into Hellebuyck.

Glass put New Jersey ahead at 8:08, and Vilardi countered with his 18th of the season when he batted the puck in with 2:03 left in the second.

Up next

Devils: At Minnesota on Monday night.

Jets: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.