Cody Glass' tiebreaking goal helps Devils beat Senators and end 5-game slide

Cody Glass scored the tiebreaking goal on a wrist shot with 7:36 remaining, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game skid.

Jakob Markstrom stopped 35 shots, making several saves in the final minutes to secure the victory.

Arseny Gritsyuk had a goal and two assists for the Devils, who also got goals from Simon Nemec and Paul Cotter. New Jersey had scored just once over its previous three games.

The Senators were perfect on the power play. Drake Batherson scored twice with the man advantage and Tim Stutzle also had a power-play goal.

Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for Ottawa. The Senators also went 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

Both teams found the back of the net twice in the first period after struggling to score recently.

Ottawa struck 96 seconds when Batherson scooped up a rebound and lifted it over Markstrom. New Jersey responded a few minutes later when Nemec stepped into a shot from the high slot and beat Ullmark.

The Senators went ahead when Stutzle snapped home his first in eight games.

Connor Brown found Gritsyuk, who he raised one past Ullmark to make it 2-2 with 2:01 left in the first.

New Jersey took the lead four minutes into the second. A giveaway by Jordan Spence allowed Cotter to break in alone and tuck a backhand shot past Ullmark.

A giveaway by Brenden Dillon allowed Dylan Cozens to feed Batherson at the side of the crease for his second goal and 12th of the season.

