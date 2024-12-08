Scott Wedgewood strong in net, Avalanche defense equally good in shutout of Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Scott Wedgewood stopped 25 shots for his seventh career shutout, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Ross Colton, Logan O'Connor, Artturi Lehkonen and Parker Kelly scored for the Avalanche (16-13-0). Casey Mittelstadt and Calvin de Haan recorded two assists apiece.

Jake Allen had 19 saves for the Devils (18-10-2).

Wedgewood was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 29 in exchange for Justus Annunen and a sixth-round draft choice. Wedgewood appeared in 23 games over parts of three seasons (2015-16, 2020-21 and 2021-22) with the Devils.

Colton, who scored in the first period, was skating in his second game since suffering a lower-body injury on Oct. 28 against Chicago. He had gotten off to a hot start for Colorado, scoring eight goals in the first 10 games of the season prior to the injury.

Lehkonen scored for the third time in Colorado's last four games.

Colorado earned its fourth shutout of the season. The Devils were blanked for the fifth time this season.

TAKEAWAYS

Avalanche: Colorado's top two scorers, Nathan Mackinnon and Cale Makar, were kept off the score sheet despite each taking five shots on goal. The slack was picked up by the Avalanche's second and third lines.

Devils: New Jersey is 9-7-1 when allowing the first goal of the game. They have given up the initial goal in 9 of their last 10 games.

KEY MOMENT

The Devils went the final 14 minutes of the second period without a shot on goal. During that span Colorado increased its lead to 3-0 on a goal from Lehkonen.

KEY STAT

Wedgewood now has a .965 career save percentage against the Devils.

UP NEXT

The Avalanche finish their four-game road trip at Pittsburgh on Tuesday, while the Devils host Toronto on Tuesday in the third game of a five-game homestand.