Declan Chisholm's goal, Jake Allen's 31 saves lead Devils over Avalanche

Declan Chisholm scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Jake Allen made 31 saves as the New Jersey Devils beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Chisholm scored his first goal for the Devils at 12:33 on a power play, putting New Jersey in front to stay after the teams traded goals in the first.

Luke Evangelista, Arseny Gritsyuk and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils, who recovered from a 4-2 loss at Washington in their previous game.

The 34-year-old Allen, honored before puck drop for playing his 500th career game earlier this month, improved to 4-2-0.

Gabriel Landeskog scored and Artturi Lehkonen added two late goals for the Avalanche, who lost for the third time in four games. Colorado was beaten 3-2 at Philadelphia on Monday.

Colorado goalie Scott Wedgewood made 37 saves against his former team. He entered 5-0-0 with a 1.52 goals-against average versus the Devils.

Evangelista opened the scoring at 6:40 of the first with his third goal.

Landeskog tied it at 14:32 with his fourth of the season. The Avalanche captain missed more than three seasons following major right knee surgery. He returned to score 14 goals in 60 games last season.

Gritsyuk's fourth goal came at 4:39 of the third. Boqvist scored an empty-netter at 16:05 to make it 4-1.

Lehkonen scored at 16:46, then added his team-leading eighth goal with 3.5 seconds left.

New Jersey won for the fourth time in six home games.

Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns played his 1,015th consecutive game. The 41-year-old is 49 games from tying Phil Kessel for the NHL ironman record. Burns has played 1,589 career games.

Up next

Avalanche: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.

Devils: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.