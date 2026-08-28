New Jersey makes cocktails to-go permanent under new law

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed a law Friday making cocktails to-go permanent.

The rule, which was put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic, was set to expire on Sept. 1.

The legislation allows restaurants, bars and certain other businesses to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages for consumption off-premises. The law says alcohol must be in original containers and mixed drinks must be in sealed containers.

"New Jersey's small businesses shouldn't have to navigate outdated rules just to serve their customers and grow," Sherrill said in a statement. "Cocktails to-go worked, customers liked it, and small businesses told us it was another way to bring in revenue. Today, we're making it permanent."

At the Court Street Restaurant and Bar on Sixth Street in Hoboken, owner Kevin Cocca was elated to hear the news.

"It gives us another revenue stream to help with the inflation we are seeing right now," he said. "The cost of everything, food is skyrocketing ... so this is just another revenue stream that can hopefully prevent us from raising prices."

Cocca says the new law will not only provide more foot traffic, it will make his establishment more competitive.

"It worked during COVID. People were not outside drinking on the street, which I think was the fear leading into it," he said. "Industry-wide, alcohol sales are down a bit, they're down like 20% or so, but I think this is going to help everybody."

Customers say it's a win-win.

"I'm horrible at making mixed drinks, so to be able to order it and be able to enjoy it at home is the greatest thing in the world," Hoboken resident Rachel Avery said.

"In this town especially, Guinness is really a huge deal, and there are only certain places that you know that really pour a good Guinness well," Hoboken resident Torrey Smith said.

Connecticut made to-go drinks permanent back in 2023. In New York, alcohol to-go is allowed through 2030.