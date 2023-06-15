Connecticut makes to-go cocktails permanent

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Residents in Connecticut will now be able to take home their cocktails for good.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill making to-go drinks permanent.

The new law requires any take-home alcoholic drinks to be accompanied by a food order.

Delivery is also allowed.

Connecticut is now among more than 20 states that have made this pandemic-era policy a law.

To-go cocktails are legal in New York until 2025. In New Jersey, delivery services are allowed to pick up cocktails to go and drop them off at customers' doorsteps.