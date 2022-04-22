Watch CBS News

New Jersey invests $21 million in climate change projects

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

New Jersey investing $21 million for climate change projects 00:27

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey is investing $21 million in projects to help fight climate change.

Fifteen million dollars will be ear-marked for nature-based infrastructure projects to restore salt marshes, sea grass beds and forests in coastal, woodland and urban areas.

Six million dollars will help communities across the state purchase electric vehicles, including garbage and dump trucks, as well as electric ambulances.

That money will also help support an electric car sharing project in Jersey City.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 22, 2022 / 7:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.