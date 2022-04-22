New Jersey invests $21 million in climate change projects

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey is investing $21 million in projects to help fight climate change.

Fifteen million dollars will be ear-marked for nature-based infrastructure projects to restore salt marshes, sea grass beds and forests in coastal, woodland and urban areas.

Six million dollars will help communities across the state purchase electric vehicles, including garbage and dump trucks, as well as electric ambulances.

That money will also help support an electric car sharing project in Jersey City.